WATCH: Longford water crisis deepens as households face into sixth day of stoppages

Concern is growing in north Longford that a growing number of homeowners could be forced into a second week of water interruptions as the nationwide heatwave shows little sign of relenting.

One of the worst affected areas has been Granard with water tankers being put in place by Irish Water at Granardkille Cemetery to aid those households in most need.

Cllr PJ Reilly spoke to the Leader earlier today and warned of the predicament that is now facing a growing cohort of residents in the area.

"This is getting more serious day by day," he said, confirming the main source of the problem hinges on a water leak between two reservoirs.

"We are on the sixth day now and there is people in this area and further afield with no water supply for the last six days.

"Some of them have a minimum supply and it is difficult for people with young families who need a proper water supply and for those people with livestock."