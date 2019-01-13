WATCH | Longford gripped by health and fitness bug as 500 take part in RTE Operation Transformation walks

The health and fitness bug has gripped Longford in a major way and on Saturday, January 12, almost five hundred people participated in Operation Transformation walks, in association with Sport Ireland, at four locations across the county.

Sarah Mulligan of Longford Sports Partnership explained, "We had a brilliant day in Longford with 485 people taking part in RTÉ Operation Transformation walks from the Sports Hub Edgeworthstown, the Market Square in Longford, Leebeen Park in Aughnacliffe and Lus na Gréine in Granard."

