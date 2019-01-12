WATCH | Ballymahon students survey 100 farmers as part of their project for 55th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition #BTYSTE

Three Ballymahon students revealed how they surveyed 100 farmers from the area as part of their project for the 55th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition #BTYSTE at the RDS, Dublin.

ALSO READ: Courageous Ballymahon doctor vows: 'Next year will be our year'

Emily Cassells, Patrice Rhatigan and Juliette Byrne were interviewed for the BT YouTube channel and they impressively outlined that the aim of their project was to evaluate if having basic sensors on cows reduces labour and improves overall farm efficiency on a dairy farm.

ALSO READ: Ballymahon Secondary beat Ballymahon Vocational in exciting Longford local derby

Their project was entitled 'Analysing the Use and Efficiency of Cow Sensors on Dairy Farms'.

We had 2 very special visits @BTYSTE from Dr Christy Duffy, CEO of LWETB and our school principal Ms Johnston. They were very impressed with our projects and complimented us on all our hard work. @LWETBFET @Longford_Leader @westmeathindo @ShannonsideFM @Midlands103 pic.twitter.com/72c87TRYkL — Ballymahon Vocational School (@VSBALLYMAHON) January 11, 2019