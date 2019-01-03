Six Longford projects in BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

With just a few weeks to go, Longford finalists of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) are busily preparing their projects for the 55th annual Exhibition.

Taking place at the RDS, Dublin from January 9 to 12, the brightest minds from across the island will gather under one roof to compete for the coveted title of BT Young Scientist & Technologist(s) of the Year 2019.

This year, Longford is represented by four schools from across the county, with six projects exhibited at the BTYSTE.

1,137 students across Ireland submitted projects across four categories. The projects for the 55th BTYSTE very much reflect issues of ongoing global concern, with almost 100 qualified projects tackling climate change and environmental issues, doubling last year’s projects.

In the Technology and the Social and Behavioural Sciences categories respectively, Ballymahon Vocational School, students are working hard on two projects.

The first, 'Analysing the Use and Efficiency of Cow Sensors on Dairy Farms' aims to reduce labour and improve overall farm efficiency.

The second, 'A statistical investigation into the effects of the fodder crisis on farmers' mental wellbeing', does exactly what it says on the tin, examining the stress factors and generating recommendations that need to be implemented to avoid a similar crisis in the future.

In Lanesboro Community College, students have been working on two projects in the Social and Behavioural Sciences category. 'The cost of playing for the club: A statistical analysis of time and money spent by GAA Senior Club players' looks into the financial demands when playing for a club.

Meanwhile, numeracy is under scrutiny with another LCC project, 'Step Over Maths: A Step in the Right Direction?', which investigates whether a short numeracy programme will help to improve the skills of students.

Moyne Community School will also have a project on display entitled, 'Study of First Year students' home use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT)', while Cnoc Mhuire is looking into Environmental Awareness.

The exhibition offers one of the most sought-after awards for participants, with a substantial prize fund and the BTYSTE perpetual trophy, as well as over 140 prizes for individuals, groups, and teachers.

In addition, the overall winner will represent Ireland on the global stage at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists in Bulgaria in September 2019.

