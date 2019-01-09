Ballymahon Secondary beat Ballymahon Vocational in exciting Longford local derby

A fantastic final five minutes of football by Mercy Secondary School Ballymahon saw them beat local rivals Ballymahon Vocational School in advancing to the North Leinster Senior ‘C’ Championship semi-final.

Mercy Secondary School Ballymahon . . . 0-20

Ballymahon Vocational School . . . 2-10

Very little separated the sides and when Wayne Smith kicked over the equalising point for Ballymahon VS in the 54th minute the game was evenly poised. A pointed free from Oran Kenny edged Ballymahon SS back in front moments later before Kian Gilmore kicked over a superb point to extend the advantage.

Gilmore went on to fire over two more excellent points with Kenny on target again at the end. Ballymahon VS tried hard to engineer a dramatic late comeback but Ballymahon SS deservedly held out to emerge victorious.

MERCY BALLYMAHON SECONDARY SCHOOL: Eanna McGrath; Cian Belton, Matthew Gunning, Ronan Keane; Kian Gilmore (0-4), Jason Coughlan (0-1), Conall McKiernan; Cronan Flood, Sean Donohue; Rory Howlin (0-2), Sam Maxwell (0-2), Jamie Bermingham; Dylan Farrell (0-2, frees), Luke Gunning, Oran Kenny (0-7, five frees).

Subs:- Richard Prior for C Flood and Kevin Tansey (0-2) for S Donohue (half-time); Diarmuid Kelly for M Gunning (black card, 40 mins), Dylan Coady for J Bermingham (53 mins).

BALLYMAHON VOCATIONAL SCHOOL: Patrick Murray; Josh Burke, Keelan Galvin, Gary Clarke; Ethan Doran, Ronan Hanley, Sean McCormack; Jonathan Borland, Adam Quinn; Wayne Smith (1-2), Eoghan McCormack, Dylan Horkan; Keelan McGann (1-7, six points from frees, goal from penalty), Conor Byrne, Shane Hanley (0-1).

Sub:- Peter Dempsey for J Burke (black card, 49 mins).

Referee: Hugh O’Kane (Longford Slashers).