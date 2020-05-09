POLL | Vote for your left full back on Longford's Dream Team 2000 - 2020

We were delighted to receive such a huge volume of nominations in the post and via email for ‘Longford’s Dream GAA Gaelic Football Team 2000 - 2020’, in association with Mulleady Properties, and on the basis of YOUR nominations we have drawn up a shortlist of three players for each of the 15 positions on the Dream Team.

The format to determine the selection of the 15 players that will make up Longford's Dream Team 2000 - 2020, in association with Mulleady Properties, will see Longford Leader readers vote via the coupon which was published in this week's newspaper and is also available to download from our website, and you can also vote via the online polls, such as this one.

In relation to the coupons, you should vote for one player in each position by ticking the box beside their name. Completed coupons are to be returned by post to Longford Dream Team 2000 - 2020, Longford Leader, Leader House, Dublin Road, Longford or by email to newsroom@longfordleader.ie The closing date for receipt of coupons is Friday, May 15 at 5pm.

The online polls for each of the 15 positions on the Dream Team will be live on the Longford Leader website, also up until Friday, May 15 at 5pm.

PLEASE NOTE and this is vitally important, the winner in each position will be the player that receives the MOST COMBINED ONLINE POLL AND PRINT COUPON VOTES.

The identity of Longford’s Dream GAA Gaelic Football Team 2000 - 2020, in association with Mulleady Properties, and as voted for and selected by YOU the public, will be unveiled in the Longford Leader on Wednesday, May 20.