LARCC Multyfarnham to host survivorship programme

Cancer Support Sanctuary LARCC Multyfarnham is delighted to invite interested people to read about its new Survivorship Programme being offered this Autumn.

Starting on Thursday, November 7, from 10.30am to 1pm Cancer thriving and surviving (CTS) is a 6 week workshop given to help support people recovering from cancer treatment.

Topics that will be covered in the programme include:

• Techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, pain & isolation & poor sleep

• Living with uncertainty

• Exercises for maintaining & improving strength, flexibility & endurance

• Making decisions about treatment and complimentary therapies.

• Communicating effectively with family, friends, & health professionals

• Nutrition & healthy eating

If you would like to find out more about this free cancer support programme or book a place with LARCC, please call the Centre on 044 9371971.

