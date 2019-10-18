Longford public warned of bogus TV licence inspectors

A community alert has been issued in the Ballymahon area, warning the public of bogus TV Licence Inspectors calling to people's homes.

Gardaí have received reports of someone impersonating a TV Licence inspector and demanding money in the Abbeyshrule area at approximately 12pm today, Friday October 18.

He is described as a male in his 50's and was seen driving a silver Jeep. Any information to Longford Gardai please 043 3350570.

