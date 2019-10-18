Longford public warned of bogus TV licence inspectors
A community alert has been issued in the Ballymahon area, warning the public of bogus TV Licence Inspectors calling to people's homes.
Gardaí have received reports of someone impersonating a TV Licence inspector and demanding money in the Abbeyshrule area at approximately 12pm today, Friday October 18.
He is described as a male in his 50's and was seen driving a silver Jeep. Any information to Longford Gardai please 043 3350570.
Also read: Former Dublin hurler appears charged with alleged €13k Ardagh post office robbery
Community Alert: Gardai advising the public that they have reports of a bogus TV Licence Inspector in the Abbeyshrule area at 12.10 approx today demanding money . He is described as a male in his 50's driving a silver Jeep. Any information to Longford Gardai please 043 3350570— Ballymahon Daily (@BallymahonDaily) October 18, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on