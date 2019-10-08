Ballymahon MD to seek financial support from Minister Ring

Councillor Colm Murray issued an update to his fellow Ballymahon MD councillors on their quest for funding for roads infrastructure, at their most recent Municipal district meeting on Thursday, September 26.

Cllr Murray confirmed that it had been suggested that they make an attempt to talk to Minister Ring about funding, noting that he has been previously a good supporter of their ventures.

He said: “In fairness to Minister Ring he has always supported us when we have gone looking for money, unlike Minister Ross.

“That’s the only option we have in front of us.”

