Longford's Cruinniú na nÓg - Celebrating creativity in Longford youths

This year Creative Ireland Longford are teaming up with Longford School of Rock to deliver a week-long music making camp culminating in a public performance of the whole group on Saturday, June 15, Cruinniú na nÓg Day in Longford.

We are looking for 40 young people aged 14 years and older to take part in an incredible week of music making and performance beginning Monday, June 10. The week will be led by renowned Galway composer and percussionist Anthony McNamee and multi- instrumentalist Dennis McCalmont.

Beats in the Barracks starts Monday, June 10, 10am- 4pm and takes place in Longford College of Further Education, Battery road, Longford. The week is designed to encourage young musicians to develop both their musical vocabulary and musical abilities and to collaborate with their peers.

It will be a great opportunity for the musicians to play as part of a large ensemble as well as participating in a number of smaller bands. All levels of musician will be catered for and the week will focus on writing and arranging original music.

Vocal, Guitar, Bass, Drums, Percussion, Keys, Brass, Woodwind, Strings can all be included, and all styles of music will have a place.

So if you are into Rap, Hip Hop, Pop, Rock, Trad, Country, Classical, Jazz or whatever type of music you like to draw your inspiration from we will include it in the week of music making. This week long celebration of all that is good about making, playing and performing music will end with an explosive performance on Saturday June 15 in the Temperance Hall at 2pm.

In order to book your place log on to longfordschoolofrock.com. There is a small booking fee of €40 and places are strictly limited so to secure your place please make your booking as soon as possible by email to: creativeireland@longford coco.ie or contact 087-4144082 or 0433341124.