Change is here ... Introducing LongfordLive

News travels fast but local news travels faster.

The Longford Leader has always changed with the times and recently celebrated the 125th anniversary of the first publication of the paper in 1897.

For 125 years, we have had our finger on the pulse of all the big news stories happening around the county, reporting comprehensively on Longford life, politics, issues and events.

These days, the media landscape has changed beyond recognition and news can be covered live, in the moment, and can be shared instantly.

To reflect this new reality, the team at the Longford Leader has launched our new online news website, LongfordLive. LongfordLive will be the new and improved digital face of the Longford Leader Team.

LongfordLive gives you - the reader - free, unrivalled coverage of all the latest and comprehensive news, sports and events happening throughout Longford.

Through our busy social media platforms, we have the tools to beam live local events and news right to you. LongfordLive will be your one-stop shop for local news when it happens, as it happens. LongfordLive will keep you updated, informed and entertained.

It's a new chapter in our 125-year heritage, and the team at Longford Leader is very excited. To our loyal newspaper readers - don't worry, the paper will still be the Longford Leader you know and love.

As it happens, when it happens - LongfordLive!