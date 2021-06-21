Derry Girls actress lacing walking boots for new Channel 4 programme

Sister Michael is getting out and about across the North

Siobhán McSweeney, who rose to prominence as Sr Michael in Channel 4 series Derry Girls, had never set foot in Northern Ireland before filming the hit comedy show.

After falling in love with the landscape she now wants to explore more of the lakes, mountains, coastline and forests for a new four-part series for More 4 from Belfast-based Waddell Media.

Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhán McSweeney is supported by Tourism Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland.

Siobhán says: “If the last year has taught me anything it’s that life’s too short to sit indoors. As a keen walker, I’ll be lacing up my walking boots to spend some much-needed time hiking, kayaking and wild camping in this wonderful corner of the world.”

Over four episodes Siobhán will visit places such as Strangford Lough, the Mourne Mountains, the Fermanagh Lakelands, the Sperrins, and the rugged Causeway Coast as she learns more about these rural landscapes, historic homes and the fascinating people who live and work there.

Jannine Waddell, Managing Director, Waddell Media says Siobhan will bring her unique humour to the programme.

“Viewers are in for a real treat as Siobhán immerses herself well and truly into Northern Ireland’s great outdoors," she said.

"She’s not afraid to try her hand at some weird and wacky activities as she travels across Ulster on her electric bike, giving us a unique insight into the people she meets on her journey as well as taking in the stunning scenery on offer.”

Commissioned by commissioning editor, Deborah Dunnett, Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhán McSweeney is exec produced by Jannine Waddell,  Series Produced and Directed by Ewen Thomson and produced by Sarah Reddin.

