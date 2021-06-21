WATCH: Former Love Island star Greg O'Shea says Olympic qualification is 'stuff of dreams'

LIMERICK man Greg O'Shea played a key role as Ireland Men’s Sevens side realised their Olympic Dream by booking their place at this summer’s Tokyo Games courtesy of a 28-19 victory at the final Qualifying tournament in Monaco this Sunday evening.

Anthony Eddy‘s Ireland side created history for Irish Rugby at the Stade Louis II with victory over France in the final of the World Rugby Sevens Repechage, as they secured the 12th and final place in the Men’s Sevens competition in Tokyo.

Twenty six-year-old Shannon RFC clubman O’Shea was called into the squad last week to replace the injured Gavin Mullin.

O'Shea, who was a member of the Munster Academy, has impressed for the Ireland 7s teams in a number of international events in recent seasons.

The Munster Schools Senior Cup winner with Crescent College Comprehensive has played his club rugby with Shannon from under-age level.

Flying winger O’Shea has also represented Munster and Ireland at U-18 and U-20 level as well senior level for the province.

A talented athlete, O’Shea also competed in athletics at international level competing for Ireland in the European Youth Olympics in the 100m.

The Olympic Men’s Rugby Sevens competition will take place from July 26-28, with all the action taking place at Tokyo Stadium, which hosted the opening match of Rugby World Cup 2019.