The boys are back! The 2 Johnnies announce release date for new single

Fresh from a 3-month lockdown with not even a visit to the trusty Shamrock Lounge possible, The 2 Johnnies will unleash the song of the summer this week.

The 2 Johnnies, the comedic musical duo hailing from Cahir, Co. Tipperary have provided anthems such as the Premier Rap, The Silage Song and Summer Tune, are back with a bang with their latest single ‘Dancing In My Kitchen’ which will be released tomorrow, Thursday.

With eight number one singles to date, Ireland’s biggest podcast, sold-out tours of Ireland, Australia and the USA, John O’Brien and Jonathon Mc Mahon are a cultural phenomenon and their latest single is just the thing to take us into the last leg of the summer!

Described as a "singalong ode to joys of warm cans, chicken skewers and having the gang around to yours", Johnny B and Johnny Smacks look set to soar through the music charts once again.

‘Dancing In My Kitchen’ is available to listen, stream and download and it's not to be missed!