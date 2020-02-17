An Ogeous Brose comes to Roscommon Arts Centre

Following his stellar performance in TRAD last month, which has garnered him with a Best Actor nomination at the Irish Times Theatre Awards, the hugely popular Leitrim actor, playwright and all-round entertainer, Seamus O’Rourke is back on the arts centre stage alongside Charlie McGuinness in An Ogeous Brose.

Seamus O’Rourke has teamed up with John McManus before to bring us The Quare Land, Danger Money and The Cavan Course and this promises to be yet another McManus classic.

A grumpy builder, (Seamus O’Rourke) and his young Shakira-loving labourer (Charlie McGuinness) arrive on Mogue’s Island to dig a grave in the depths of winter.

It’s cold and eerie and full of myth. The more they dig, the more they realise that this was not such a good idea... it’s Fierce Dark – it’s Horrid Quiet – It’s an Ogeous Brose!

Scary and funny in equal measure, where you can expect the unexpected, there are only a limited number of tickets left for this performance on Wednesday 19th February at Roscommon Arts Centre, book via box office on 0906 625824 or online roscommonartscentre.ie