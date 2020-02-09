Farmer Michael to bring live show to Athlone

Ireland's most infamous comedic couple, Farmer Michael And Kathleen, are coming to the midlands with their show ‘Farmer Michael And Kathleen Live in Athlone’

The show takes place on Friday, April 17, with doors open from 7pm. The show, which takes place in the Prince of Wales Hotel in Athlone, is expected to run from 8-10pm.

Tickets are priced at €22.50 and are available for purchase at www.eventbrite.ie or by calling 090-6476666. They can also be purchased through the reception of the Prince of Wales Hotel.

