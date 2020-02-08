Sweet Memories Dementia Choir to commence in the midlands

The Sweet Memories Dementia Choir will commence on March 3 in Mullingar Arts Centre and invites people from Longford and Westmeath to come along and get involved.

The dementia choir is for any person with a diagnosis of Dementia/Alzheimer’s and their family, loved ones or carers. The aim of the choir is to create a supportive, relaxed social space for people with dementia to meet and to promote a sense of inclusion, togetherness and achievement and self worth.

It is an opportunity for them to engage in a meaningful activity with their family, carer or loved ones. Music awakens the senses and makes thoughts and feelings come alive. Music and singing help lift mood, provide cognitive stimulation and supports social interaction.

People with dementia can struggle with every day memory but musical memories are often preserved in people with dementia because key brain areas linked to musical memory are relatively undamaged by the disease. The choir will commence on March 3, 2020 and will be led by Angie Lynch, choir director.

It is being facilitated through the Occupational Therapy Department HSE Longford/Westmeath and the Alzheimer’s society Longford/Westmeath.

They will meet on Tuesdays from 1pm to 2.15pm in the Mullingar Arts Centre, Mullingar. All levels of singing abilities are welcome. It is free to join.

For information and/or registration, please contact Emer Donohoe on 086 6076879 or Dr Orla Dolan on 086 0281584.

