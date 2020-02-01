A Night On Broadway returns to Longford's Backstage Theatre

Musical-lovers are in for a treat this February 6 and 7 as Night On Broadway returns to the Backstage Theatre starring students from Evolution Stage School and members of St Mel’s Musical Society.

The show always goes down a treat with Longford audiences and will feature all the firm favourites from musical theatre, movies and more. This is the show’s fourth year to return to Backstage Theatre, raising money for St Mel’s Musical Society’s 2020 production, Hairspray, which will hit the theatre for nine incredible performances in April. Tickets are already on sale.

Tickets for A Night On Broadway or Hairspray can be purchased via www.backstage.ie. Friday night is already sold out and Thursday is selling out fast, so be sure to secure tickets soon.

Also read: Irish Dance - but not as we know it - is coming to the Roscommon arts centre