Conal Gallen to bring brand new show to Longford and Carrick-on-Shannon

A good dose of one of Ireland’s greatest comedians is just what the doctor ordered to banish the January blues. Luckily for you, Conal Gallen returns to the Landmark stage this Friday, January 31, with his latest show, ‘The Joker’.

And, next month, the joker will be coming to Longford for a Backstage Theatre show on Friday, February 28.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Conal’s shows are renowned for their mighty craic, great songs and rib-tickling jokes.

As always audiences can expect the unexpected, because no one knows what he’s going to come out with next - not even Conal!

He has packed this show with some of his best material to date, so don’t miss your chance to see this master of comedy - Ireland’s number one joker - at work.

Tickets are €25 and are available from the Landmark Hotel reception, Carrick-on-Shannon, or by calling 0719622222. Tickets for the Backstage Theatre show can be purchased via backstage.ie or 0433347888.