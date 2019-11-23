Tonight's Ray D'Arcy Show guests revealed

Mindhunter actor Holt McCallany will join Ray to talk about the success of the series and his back catalogue of Hollywood hits. The American actor will also tell Ray about his Irish roots and how he ended up in an Irish boarding school after he ran away from home.

As she nears retirement, much-loved Nationwide presenter Mary Kennedy will be in studio to look back on her 41-year-long illustrious broadcasting career.

Broadcaster, author and academic Emma Dabiri will speak to Ray about Don't Touch My Hair, her book about growing up in 1980s Ireland as a young black woman.

You might not know his face, but you'll definitely recognise his voice... legendary voiceover artist Redd Pepper will drop by to shoot the breeze about his journey from tube driver to movie trailer superstar.

And Ray will be joined by Michaela Boehm, intimacy coach to A-list stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Will Smith.

All this and more on The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ One at 9:45pm this Saturday, November 23.