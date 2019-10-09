Ciarán Moran to open for Christy Dignam & Co at Longford performance

Irish singer, Ciarán Moran, has announced that he will be the opening act for the upcoming songs and stories show of Christy Dignam and lifelong friend and songwriter, Joe Jewell, at the Backstage theatre in Longford.

The show takes place on Thursday, October 10, with Christy and Joe in line to perform some of Aslan’s top hits and some covers of artists such as Pink Floyd and David Bowie. The show will commence from 8pm and tickets are priced at €25.

Ciarán posted, “This October 10th I will be opening for the mighty Christy Dignam & Joe Jewell for their songs and stories show.

“The last time I performed in Longford was one of my first gigs, opening for Damien Dempsey in the very same venue and it was fantastic.”

To find out if there are any tickets to the show still available, contact the Backstage theatre on 043 334 7888 or at backstage.ie

