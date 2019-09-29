Aslan’s Christy Dignam for Longford performance

Aslan's extraordinary singer and frontman Christy Dignam and his lifelong friend and co-founder of Aslan, songwriter/guitarist Joe Jewell perform together at Backstage Theatre on Thursday October 10 in this intimate acoustic show featuring the main hit songs of Aslan; Crazy World and This Is.

The duo will also perform some very special cover songs by other artists such as David Bowie and Pink Floyd that inspired the duo throughout their rock ‘n’ roll career with Aslan.

Christy and Joe relate many great stories of the origin of the songs, and some stories of their good and bad times on the road.

‘Some Songs and Stories’ is a truly beautiful musical acoustic experience. If you love music and a good laugh, this is the real deal.

Christy Dignam plays Backstage Theatre Thursday October 10 at 8pm.

Tickets are priced at €25 and are available on 043 334 7888 or backstage.ie