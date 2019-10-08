Longford artist Gary Robinson to have work featured at collaborative exhibition

‘The Consequence of Memory and Pulse’, a collaborative exhibition featuring Longford artist Gary Robinson, along with Sean Cotter and Thomas Brezing is now open at The Gallery, Burren College of Art until Friday, October 18 next.

This exhibition is a continuation of an earlier group show, ‘Memory Has A Pulse’ which was shown in Gallery 126 and National University Ireland Galway as part of the Galway International Arts Festival 2017. It was also shown in Engage in Longford in September of 2017.

Gary explained, “One of the aims of the current exhibition is to continue our exploration into the influence of memory, buried or otherwise, and how this can affect our lives, and also to contribute to the current conversation around this Anthropocene and geological time we live in.”

The exhibition was opened by fellow Longford artist, Shane Cullen (member of Aosdana), on September 12 last. The three artists felt they hadn’t fully exhausted the different concepts and themes in 2017 and decided to revisit and develop the ideas further into a new body of work, without losing connectivity to the previous work.

Gary pointed out, “One share element of the exhibition was the burial and retrieval of work (paintings, sculptures, memorabilia, and bricolage) in soil/earth, the ‘giving up’ and surrendering of work; and the handing over to the Earth’s digestive system.

"The objects change when exposed to the elements, and they change when they are buried, through the properties of the soil. The soil keeps the memory and transforms what it’s been given.”

The artists will take the work that has been ‘digested’ in the Earth and use it to inform and contribute to the wider discussion on memory of place and person and its malleability.

Gary expressed thanks to Longford County Council and County Longford Arts Office for providing funding towards the exhibitions.

