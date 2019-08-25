Longford Rose Marie Brady will be on our TV screens on Monday night, August 26.

The Killoe girl will be interviewed live on stage in the famous Rose of Tralee International Festival Dome by presenter Dáithí O Sé.

The broadcast, on RTÉ One, starts at 8pm.



Roses will also be interviewed on Tuesday night, with the identity of the winner revealed afterwards.

