Longford Rose backed into 10/1 to take Rose of Tralee crown

The odds of Longford Rose, Marie Brady, taking the Rose of Tralee crown this year have been slashed from 33/1 to 10/1 after a flurry of bets.

The Longford Rose received significant backing in recent days, meaning she now finds herself among the favourites to take the crown at the international festival.

Marie is currently sixth favourite to take the crown according to the latest odds from Boyle Sports, with Chicago Rose Shana Pembroke the current favourite at 3/1.

The increased popularity in the Longford Rose has been put down to Maura Higgins putting Longford back on the map.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Maura Higgins really put Longford on the map after Love Island but now the county has a lively contender for the Rose of Tralee if the betting is anything to go by.

“Marie Brady was out at 33/1 at one stage, but her current odds of 10/1 reflects a fair bit of support from punters and puts her right in the mix.”