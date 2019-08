Donegal Rose Chloe Kennedy , Longford Rose Marie Brady , London Rose Laura Kennedy and the New York Rose Elena Evangelou pictured enjoying a bit of Shopping at the Kildare Village on Tour of Kildare en route to 2019 Rose of Tralee International Festival . Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD - www.dwalshphoto.ie

Donegal Rose Chloe Kennedy , Longford Rose Marie Brady , London Rose Laura Kennedy and the New York Rose Elena Evangelou pictured enjoying a bit of Shopping at the Kildare Village on Tour of Kildare en route to 2019 Rose of Tralee International Festival . Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD - www.dwalshphoto.ie

The roses in Kildare Village earlier this week

Dathi O'Se from RTE was on hand at Castletown House Celbridge Kildare for the launch of this years 2019 Roses - 2019 is its 60th year . -- Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD - www.dwalshphoto.ie

Longford Rose Marie Brady , Germany Rose Beatrice Beiderwieden and Ottawa Rose Kathleen Zuk with Harry the lamb at Castletown House Celbridge Kildare for the launch of this years 2019 Roses - 2019 is its 60th year . -- Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD - www.dwalshphoto.ie