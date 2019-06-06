WIN: Tickets to Tayto's birthday celebrations in Copper Face Jacks

Tayto, Ireland’s No. 1 crisp and snacks brand is celebrating 65 years in the market! Not one to shy away from the limelight… Mr. Tayto is launching National Tayto Day on June 14 to celebrate this incredible milestone.

On Friday June 14 between 7-10pm, Copper Face Jacks will close its doors and host an exclusive party for Mr. Tayto and his fans! The party will be the hottest ticket in town aided by a string of well-known Irish music talent!

Fans can purchase tickets HERE. Tickets cost €10 plus booking fee with ALL ticket sale proceeds being donated to Dublin Simon Community.

Super line-up

Radio DJ extraordinaire, Marty Whelan, will be on hand to MC the event and play some tunes, making sure to play some classics through the years!

Soulé – will be entertaining fans. She is the leading force in a new wave of emerging Irish music. The Dublin based electronic pop artist is here to make her mark with her bass heavy sound and soft – soulful vocals.

Chasing Abbey - the hip-hop collective at the forefront of Ireland's urban pop scene will be celebrating Mr Tayto’s big birthday. Artists Outro, Bee Fade and Teddy C make up the group, hailing from the midlands of Ireland. With their debut EP The Odyssey Project landing a Billboard exclusive, an explosive live show in the tank, an upcoming tour, Chasing Abbey's 2019 is set to repeat and eclipse the dizzying heights of the outfit's already incredible success story.

Walking on Cars – will be taking to the intimate Coppers stage on June 14th to celebrate 65 years of Tayto. Hailing from County Kerry, Ireland’s Walking On Cars came to fame with 2016’s album, Everything This Way, an international success that saw them spend three weeks at #1 in the Irish album chart and touring all around the world.

With over 234 million streams and 135,000 tickets sold worldwide, the band have just finished the 20 date European leg of the Colours 2019 tour at Dublin’s own 3Arena. On the 21st June they will take to the stage for a massive outdoor headline show at the Irish Independent Park, Cork.

Tayto’s Marketing manager, Carol McCaghy, has said of the big milestone: The Tayto brand is one of the most iconic brands in Ireland. Mr. Tayto is known for the craic and it’s only fitting that we have a party to celebrate. Mr. Tayto is very excited about all the events lined up to celebrate the occasion but his birthday party in Coppers is the one he is looking forward to the most!

Fionn Faherty from Dublin Simon Community said: “On behalf of Dublin Simon Community and the people who rely on our services we would like to thank Tayto, their customers and everyone involved for choosing to support us at this fantastic event. Your support will help provide vital services to people who are facing homelessness. As we continue to see people turning to us for help, your kindness will help people to rebuild their lives, enabling them to move to a safe and secure place they can call home.”