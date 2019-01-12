Longford singletons wanted for Late Late Show Valentine's Special

One of the most talked about Late Late Shows of the season is back and on the hunt for single men and women looking for love.

Love is in the air as The Late Late Show once again brings singletons from all over Ireland to the RTÉ studios for a love-filled evening of fun. Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy announced details of the progamme on Friday night’s Late Late Show – the first of 2019. The Late Late Show Valentine’s Special will air on Friday, February 8 and the application process for tickets is now open.

Ryan Tubridy said: “We want to hear from anyone who is looking for a little romance in their lives. In this age of dating apps and social media, we’re going back to basics and want to spark some love – on live TV! As always, the show will be great fun, and you never know, there could be someone for everyone in the audience.”

To maximise the chances of finding “the one”, all audience members must be single. Eligible guys and girls who aren’t camera shy, are up for a laugh and most importantly, looking for love, can apply for tickets for this most unique of Late Late Shows via the programme’s website: www.rte.ie/latelate/.

To secure tickets, applicants must fill out the form, letting The Late Late Show know a little about their single life, why they are looking for love and what the dating scene is like in Ireland.

