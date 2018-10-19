Want to be part of the audience for the second series of Ireland's Got Talent? Here's your chance!

'Ireland's Got Talent' is coming back to our TV screens and you could be watching all the action from the best seats in the house.

Our all-star judging panel; Louis Walsh, Michelle Visage, Denise Van Outen, and Jason Byrne will be auditioning talent from all around the country.

If you wish to apply for audience tickets, please email IGTaudience@kiteentertainment.com

There are two shows a day, one in the afternoon and one in the evening. When applying audience members must take note of the dates and and have a preference for an afternoon show or an evening show.

Tuesday 20th November, Wednesday 21st November, Thursday 22nd November

Fri 23rd NO SHOW

Saturday 24th November, Sunday 25th November, Monday 26th November

Tickets are free but are in short supply and high demand. Tickets will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.

All audience members MUST be 12 years of age or over and under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.