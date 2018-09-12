Longford artist June Belton to hold Backstage Theatre auction to raise funds for St Luke's Hospital
Longford lady, June Belton, is to hold an exhibition on her artwork at Backstage Theatre in Longford town today (Wednesday).
Well known Longford lady June Belton will open an exhibition of her artwork in Backstage today (Wednesday) September 12 to raise funds for St Luke’s Hospital Rathgar.
The exhibition and auction take place in Backstage Theatre Atrium Gallery at 8pm.
Light refreshments will be served and all are welcome.
