Longford's June Belton tells of how late son inspired her to turn hand to art

Well known Longford lady June Belton will open an exhibition of her artwork in Backstage on Wednesday September 12 to raise funds for St Luke’s Hospital Rathgar.

Friends from Ardagh Art Group have also donated works for the cause.

The work will be auctioned on the night by the charismatic Paddy Quinn, of Quinn Property Partners and all monies raised go directly to St Luke’s Radiology Department for Cancer Patients.

Speaking of the inspiration for both her art and the auction June said, “On the 1st of October 2004 my eldest son Derek passed away in St Luke’s Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

“He was the one who encouraged me to take up painting. I always used to say that when I retired from being a nurse I would take up painting but prior to him getting sick, he said to me 'don’t wait until you retire, there’s a course starting next week in Ardagh' so I joined and believe you me it brought me through many dark days.

“St Luke’s is the place that gave Derek and all of us hope. Dr Fennelly and his team never gave up on Derek; his body did.

“So in thanks for that care, I wanted to give something back to help other people like Derek.

“Before he passed away he said 'I want you to keep painting' and every time I take up the brush I know he’s with me.

“Derek exhibited his metal art work in Backstage Theatre as part of their Emerging Artist exhibition in 2003, so it is fitting that the auction be held there.

“I’m grateful to Mona and all in Backstage for giving me this opportunity.”

The exhibition and auction take place in Backstage Theatre Atrium Gallery on Wednesday September 12 at 8pm.

Light refreshments will be served and all are welcome.