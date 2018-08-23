Irish country legend Declan Nerney to headline Knockbridge Vintage Day

The Annual Knockbridge Vintage Day and Working Rally will take place on Sunday, 9 September in Knockbridge just outside Dundalk, Co. Louth. Gates will open to the public at 1pm.

There’ll be lots to keep everyone entertained, be they young or old, and a very enjoyable family day out is guaranteed. The list of highlights on the day is endless.

Declan Nerney, one of Ireland's top country music entertainers will be on stage at 3pm to entertain everyone with his numerous chart hits.

One of the many new attractions this year is a World War 1 Irish Historian who will have an extensive collection of military memorabilia on display. There will also be a spectacular exhibition dedicated to Michael Collins.

There will be a large collection of vintage tractors, cars and bicycles in the field as well as vintage threshing and a working area which will include binders, reapers and vintage combines to name but a few for all the machinery enthusiasts.

100 years ago, John Deere & Company entered the tractor business and the Knockbridge Vintage Club invite all John Deere tractor owners to polish up their green machines spanning the past century and join us in commemorating this milestone. There will be a special keepsake for all participants.

Children will be catered for in the fun corner with amusements including bouncing castles, puppet shows, slides, face painting, nail art, puppet show, an animal farm and many more novelty events. Crafty Rock are returning again this year with Craft Classes for children aged 5 -12 given by their very talented crafters and also lots of Art and Craft market stalls.

Other attractions include renowned magician, David Murray, Flowering Arranging by Veronica McMahon, Cookery Demonstrations, Vintage Fashion Show, Sheep Racing, Tug of War competition, novelty games and a Dog Show which always attracts a large number of entrants.

Whether you are a die hard vintage enthusiast or not, this is a day that you do not want to miss. All proceeds raised on the day will be donated to local charities.

For more information and details contact 00353 (0)87 2204261 or check out Knockbridge Vintage Club Facebook page.