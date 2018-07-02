Longford Pipe Band to lead vintage parade at 6th annual Ballinamuck Olde Fair Day

The 6th annual Ballinamuck Olde fair day will be held on Sunday, July 15 and it promises to be a great day out for everyone young and old.

The day will begin with a Vintage Parade from Gaigue Cross at 1pm and will travel down to the fair field which is located across from the 98 Bar. Parade will be lead by Longford Pipe Band.

There will be lots of traditional skills on display on the day from Boxty making, tin making, basket making. The ICA will be in their tent selling tea, cakes and buns. There will be live stock display featuring horses, pigs, sheep, etc.

There will be a bit of fun there with cow bingo, mouse racing, bungee jump, bucking bull and ducking chair with surprise guest, entertainment for the young folk with a puppet show, face painting and pony and trap rides

Live music in the field from 1pm with Tennessee Breakdown followed by Looney Hoppers, join us in Johnny’s Cottage for "Craic agus Ceol" and live demonstrations throughout the day. So everyone put July 15 in your diaries a day full of entertainment not to be missed.

Also read: Met Éireann extend weather warning for this week as heatwave shows no sign of stopping