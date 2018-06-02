Fantastic mix of vintage and family fun for all at 13th Longford Vintage Club Show

Longford Vintage Club’s 13th annual Vintage Show and Craft Fair in Connolly Barracks, Longford, promises to be a great day out for all the family.



“There’ll be lots of fun for the kids with free activities. There is a vintage parade, stunt bike show, samba drum workshops, with free face painting, train rides, bouncing castles and a pet farm,” explained Longford Vintage Club PRO Derrick Duke, ahead of Sunday's eagerly anticipated event.



The main sponsor of the 2018 Vintage Club Show & Craft Fair is John Duignan Trailers, specialists in sales, service, repairs and spares. Contact www.johnduignanmotors.ie or telephone 085 2444 333 for more.



Mr Duke remarked, “We are very grateful to John for his generous sponsorship.”



Organisers are very excited about the new section, Future Classics 80s & 90s, and Mr Duke pointed out that there is also an indoor and outdoor craft area, wood-carving and a Blacksmith workshop. “There is something to suit everyone, including our very popular dog show.”

Established in 2005, Longford Vintage Club has gone from strength to strength over the past thirteen years, with over seventy members currently involved with the organisation.



The key focus of Longford Vintage Club is to bring together like-minded people who have a common love and interest in vintage cars and motorbikes, vintage tractors, farm machinery and vintage transportation of any type.



One of the club's main objectives is to find vintage vehicles, that are from Longford town and county that would have been in prominent use in our yesteryears, and that would be remembered by older members who can pass their stories down to the younger generation of club members to ensure the love of our heritage is not forgotten.



Admission to the show is €10 per adult, with kids getting free entry.



“So if an adult shows up it's €10 entry. If an adult shows up with four kids, it's still €10 entry,” said Mr Duke.



There will also be an indoor and outdoor craft area selling crafts and foods from the locality as well as further afield.



The Show will take place on Sunday, June 3 next in Connolly Barracks, Longford, with gates opening at 12 noon. All vintage and classic cars, tractors, and stationary engines are welcome. “Building on the success of our past shows, Longford Vintage Club's 13th annual Vintage Show will be a fantastic family day out,” concluded Mr Duke.



For more information, call 087 116 7630 or email info@longfordvintageclub.com