Search

16 Jan 2022

Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week

Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Jan 2022

The latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the weather to be dry and bright for much of the week although there will be some rain at times. 

Daytime temperatures will be in the high single digits and low double digits for much of the week with temperatures falling as low as zero at times overnight.

Met Eireann Weather forecast for Monday

According to Met Eireann, Monday morning will start off with frost and fog. These will gradually clear through the morning with sunny spells developing. It will become a bit cloudier in the west during the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 5 degrees in the northeast to 10 degrees in the southwest. Light southeast breezes will freshen in the southwest during the afternoon.

Coldest early on over much of Ulster and Leinster with lowest temperatures there of 0 to 4 degrees. Milder and cloudier conditions in the west and southwest will extend eastwards across the country, with outbreaks of rain following into western and southwestern counties towards morning along with freshening southerly winds. Light to moderate winds elsewhere will allow mist and some hill fog to form.

Met Eireann Weather forecast for Tuesday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Tuesday will be largely dry to start over the eastern half of the country with some bright spells. Outbreaks of rain will continue to push in from the west during the morning, heaviest near coastal areas but becoming lighter and patchier as it moves further east. The rain will ease through the morning, becoming dry but dull and cloudy for most for the afternoon, with just occasional bright spells. Some patchy rain and drizzle will remain. Milder than recent days though with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Largely cloudy and mild at first on Tuesday night with patchy rain and drizzle along with some mist and fog in light to moderate southwesterly breezes. A band of more persistent rain will move into the north and northwest during the night with winds veering northwesterly but the rain will become patchier as it moves further south. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, occurring towards morning.

Met Eireann Weather forecast for Wednesday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Wednesday, the last of the overnight rain will die out during the early morning leaving a largely dry albeit cloudy day with just a few spots of drizzle. Later in the afternoon, some bright spells will break through, especially in the south. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Clouds will clear across much of the country early on Wednesday night with temperatures falling to between 0 and 4 degrees in light northwesterly breezes with some mist and fog patches forming. Staying slightly milder in parts of the north and west where it will stay cloudier.

According to Met Eireann, Thursday will be a dry day with just the odd spot of drizzle. It will be cloudier over much of Connacht and Ulster with the best of the sunny spells elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light breezes.

According to Met Eireann, on Friday it will remain mostly cloudy over Ulster and Connacht with the chance of some light rain or drizzle at times. Dry elsewhere with some sunny spells developing. Cool with highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees generally in light variable breezes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media