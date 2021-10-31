REVEALED: The five acts through to the final of Longford's Next Superstar

After a week of polling and thousands of votes cast for all our entries, the public has chosen the five finalists for Longford's Next Superstar.
The heats were very contested, but here are your five finalists:
HEAT 1 WINNER: K Muni X ND
HEAT 2 WINNER: Ríl Óg
HEAT 3 WINNER: Ella Mulligan
HEAT 4 WINNER: Mikey Mollaghan
HEAT 5 WINNER: Freya Lilly O'Connor
THE FINAL
Voting for the final of Longford's Next Superstar is now open! Click the link below to cast your vote and help decide who will be Longford's Next Superstar!
In the final, the public vote will be combined with the adjudication from our expert panel of judges.
The winner will receive a massive prize pack worth over €1,500 thanks to our sponsors:
A Longford man is to stand trial at the Central Criminal Court after being charged with over 60 alleged sexual assault offences.
North Longford motorists are being treated “like second class citizens” over doubts one of the county's most elevated stretches of road will be omitted from the county council's winter salting program
Longford Comhairle na nÓg will host its Annual General Meeting on November 12 from 10am to 1pm via zoom.
A mother of two who was found in the possession of a hatchet has been fined €300 by District Court Judge John Brennan.
