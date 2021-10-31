VOTE NOW in the Grand Final of Longford's Next Superstar

VOTE NOW in the grand finale of Longford 's Next Superstar
TAP ON THE CONTESTANT'S NAME OR PICTURE TO VIEW THEIR ENTRY VIDEOS
Voting is now open for the Final of Longford's Next Superstar!
The five acts who made it through from our heats were K Muni X ND, Ríl Óg, Ella Mulligan, Mikey Mollaghan and Freya Lilly O'Connor.
This public vote for the finale will be combined with adjudication by our judges. You can only vote once per device - so make it count!!
The winner will pick up a stunning prize package worth €1,500 thanks to our sponsors:
Voting in the final will close on Friday, November 5 at 11pm.
A Longford man is to stand trial at the Central Criminal Court after being charged with over 60 alleged sexual assault offences.
North Longford motorists are being treated “like second class citizens” over doubts one of the county's most elevated stretches of road will be omitted from the county council's winter salting program
Longford Comhairle na nÓg will host its Annual General Meeting on November 12 from 10am to 1pm via zoom.
A mother of two who was found in the possession of a hatchet has been fined €300 by District Court Judge John Brennan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.