Have your say and submit your nominations for 2022 Longford Leader Sports Star Awards

The 2022 Longford Leader Sports Star Awards, in association with Longford Sports Partnership, will be presented at a gala presentation function in the Longford Arms Hotel on Friday, December 2 at 8pm.

Longford Sports Partnership Coordinator Sarah Mulligan said 2022 has been a great year for sport in Longford, with huge achievements from many athletes and sporting organisations.

Ms Mulligan added, “These achievements are far beyond what would be expected of a small county. The aim of the Longford Sports Partnership (LSP) is to maximise participation opportunities. With this in mind, the LSP feels it is important to recognise those that contribute to greater social inclusion and advocate for sports participation at community level.

“So, in addition to calling for nominations for the mainstream categories, we are also seeking nominations for the following categories: Exceptional Service to Sport/Hall of Fame, Volunteer of the Year, Junior Sportsperson of the Year, Sports Ability and Team of the Year. These winners represent what the Sports Partnership is all about; what sport is about.

“Sport should be progressive and attract participants from every corner of the county, from every age group and from all social backgrounds. Longford Sports Partnership is working to remove any barrier that prevents participation in sport.”

There is a vast array of vibrant and well organised sporting clubs and groups across county Longford and you can be sure that the selection committee for the Longford Leader Sports Star Awards, in association with Longford Sports Partnership, will take note of all achievements, whether it is in Athletics, Basketball, Boxing, Canoeing, Community Games, Cricket, Cycling, Equestrian events, GAA (Gaelic Football & Hurling), Golf, Motor Sport, Rugby, Soccer, Swimming, Triathlon or Water Sports, into consideration when they sit down and complete their deliberations ahead of the gala awards dinner.

The public are invited to submit your nominations for the 2022 Longford Leader Sports Star Awards, in association with Longford Sports Partnership, via email to longfordsportsawards2022@gmail.com

And don’t forget, when you are submitting your nominations, that sporting achievements recorded during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 will also be taken into consideration by the selection panel.

When submitting your nomination, clearly state the nominees name, club and sport and outline the reasons for the nomination.

If you don’t have access to email, don’t worry, as nominations can also be posted to Longford Leader Sports Star Awards 2022, Longford Leader, Market Square, Longford N39 KN82.

Please note that the closing date for submission of nominations is 12 noon on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Ten award recipients will be selected from the nominees submitted by the public and we are also seeking nominations for the following five awards;

Hall of Fame Award

Club Volunteer of the Year Award

Junior Sportsperson of the Year Award

Sports Ability Award

Team of the Year Award.

A selection committee will adjudicate on the nominations.

Each of the winners will be presented with a memento in recognition of their achievement at a gala presentation function in the Longford Arms Hotel on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 8pm and they will also be in the running for the coveted title of Overall 2022 Longford Leader Sports Star of the Year.

If you require any further information about Longford Sports Partnership or the 2022 Sports Star Awards, please visit their website www.longfordsports.ie , follow Longford Sports Partnership on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or alternatively you can email sports@longfordcoco.ie or phone 043 33 43493.

Main photo caption: At the launch of the 2022 Longford Leader Sports Star Awards, in association with Longford Sports Partnership, at Áras an Chontae on Friday afternoon last were Longford Leader Media Specialist Jess McCaul, Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Turlough McGovern and Longford Sports Partnership Coordinator Sarah Mulligan Picture: Shelley Corcoran