Former President McAleese to oversee integration of three GAA associations

Former Irish president Mary McAleese has agreed to be independent chairperson of the integration process between the Camogie Association, the GAA, and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association.
The announcement of the appointment was made by Gaelic Games Associations on Saturday.
Over the course of this year, all three Gaelic Games Associations separately discussed integration towards a one association model.
Mark Dorman has been confirmed as Project Manager for the integration process.
A timeline on discussions between Chairperson McAleese and the three associations will be agreed in the coming weeks to advance the project.
The move to bring the three associations under the one umbrella has been in the planning for some time and now appears to be moving closer with the announcement of these latest appointments.
