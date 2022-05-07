Search

07 May 2022

Popular GAA show Seo Spoirt set to return to TG4 next month

07 May 2022 5:00 PM

The popular TG4 show Seo Spoirt looks set to return to the airwaves from next month, it has been confirmed by the channel.

Making a welcome return after a five-year absence,  the sports talk show will return to its popular format which was a staple viewing of GAA fans across the country, and will once again be presented by Kerry legend Dara Ó Cinneide.

Two months ago, TG4 sought expressions of interest for a Friday night sports programme, which prompted the Seó Spóirt team to get talking.

Set to return from the start of next month in time for the Munster and Leinster SHC finals to the All-Ireland ladies football finals at the end of July

Seó Spóirt returns to TG4 on Friday, June 3rd.

Local News

