GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend (May 7 & May 8)
It is another weekend of GAA action and there are plenty of fixtures live on the television.
Saturday's TV schedule starts with the meeting of Sligo and Kildare in the All-Ireland U20 Football semi-final before Cork and Kerry collide in the Munster Senior Football Championship at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday evening.
Sunday will kick off with the other U20 football semi-final when Kerry and Tyrone battle for a place in the All-Ireland final. An hour later, Limerick and Tipperary go head to head in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship before Cavan and Donegal meet in the Ulster Senior Football semi-final to complete the weekend's TV action.
See the full GAA TV schedule below:
Saturday, May 7
U20 Football Semi-Final
Sligo v Kildare, Kingspan Breffni Park, 4pm - TG4
Munster SFC
Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Rinn, 6pm - Sky Sports Arena
Sunday, May 8
U20 Football Semi-Final
Kerry v Tyrone, MW Hire O'Moore Park, 1pm - TG4
Munster SHC
Limerick v Tipperary, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm - RTE 2
Ulster SFC
Cavan v Donegal, Clones, 4pm - RTE 2
Longford gardaí arrest three disqualified drivers and another under influence of cannabis in roads crackdown
John Lynch, Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co. Longford receiving the Irish Vendeen Sheep National Hall of Fame Award from Minister Pippa Hackett
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.