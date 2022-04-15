Search

15 Apr 2022

Impressive third place for Longford's Moyne CS at Equestrian Interschools

Impressive third place for Longford's Moyne CS at Equestrian Interschools

Moyne Community School equestrian team members Charlotte Doyle, Katie McGrath, Marta Miney and John Miney

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

15 Apr 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Moyne Community School equestrian team members Charlotte Doyle, Katie McGrath, Marta Miney and John Miney secured an impressive third place at the novice team event in Mullingar Equestrian Centre after an exciting jump off in the Equestrian Interschools.  

The Open team landed fifth position after their jump off. Also, in the individual events great results were achieved. 

Longford youngster battles back to win second snooker ranking event

Great news for Longford as Royal Canal Greenway wins European Cycle Route of the Year 2022

In the 110m competition Charlotte Doyle was placed 3rd and Rachel McGrath 4th. In the metre competition John Miney was placed third. Finally, in the 90cm competition Katie McGrath secured second place. 

Congratulations to all involved on a great day of jumping.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media