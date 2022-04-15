Impressive third place for Longford's Moyne CS at Equestrian Interschools

Moyne Community School equestrian team members Charlotte Doyle, Katie McGrath, Marta Miney and John Miney
Moyne Community School equestrian team members Charlotte Doyle, Katie McGrath, Marta Miney and John Miney secured an impressive third place at the novice team event in Mullingar Equestrian Centre after an exciting jump off in the Equestrian Interschools.
The Open team landed fifth position after their jump off. Also, in the individual events great results were achieved.
In the 110m competition Charlotte Doyle was placed 3rd and Rachel McGrath 4th. In the metre competition John Miney was placed third. Finally, in the 90cm competition Katie McGrath secured second place.
Congratulations to all involved on a great day of jumping.
The Royal Canal Greenway has been announced as the winner of the award for the Best Tourism Initiative at the 2021 All Ireland Community and Council Awards
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.