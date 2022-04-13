Longford school secures Leinster rugby glory

Moyne Community School captured the Leinster Senior Development Shield at Energia Park, Donnybrook last Tuesday, April 5 when they overcame Presentation De La Salle, Bagenalstown, Carlow in an exciting replay final.

Leinster Senior Development Shield Final replay:

Moyne Community School 17 Presentation De La Salle, Bagenalstown, Carlow 8

The sides served up two memorable encounters, with the original showdown two weeks earlier ending in stalemate, 19-19. This Moyne side,as juniors, also won the Junior Development Shield final back in December 2019.

The first half was a tight affair with the breakthrough finally coming after a searing break by scrum half Barry Donnelly. Moyne led at the interval by that solitary score.

Into the second half and Moyne again breached the Bagenalstown rearguard through another outstanding break from the mercurial Arva man, Barry Donnelly. With fly half, Colmcille’s Sean Smyth converting, Moyne led 12-0.

The Carlow side refused to lie down and after constant pressure, they opted for a three point penalty to leave the game finely poised at 12-3.

Moyne were looking dangerous, however, every time they got into the opposition half. After another well worked attack, Moyne touched down again through devastating outside centre, Drumlish man, Auley Thomas.

At 17-3, Moyne looked like they had done enough, but Bagenalstown rallied again and scored a try of their own.

Fortunately for Moyne, the conversion came back off the post to leave the game at 17-8. Moyne was not to be denied on this occasion, however, and after another brilliant turnover, Sean Smyth booted the ball into the stand and the final whistle sounded.

Cue hysterical scenes of unbridled joy, as Moyne supporters invaded the pitch to celebrate with their team.

A massive congratulations to the Moyne men on their Leinster success. Incredibly, Eoin Murtagh, Drumlish, has now captained a junior and senior Moyne team to Leinster rugby titles. Quite an achievement.

The senior panel have given themselves and those who were in attendance, memories to last a lifetime.

The Moyne CS team and extended panel was: Martin Bissett, Chris Grimes, Ronan Mullally, Ian McLoughlin, Odhran Gray, Shane O’Hara, Eoin Murtagh, Ryan Darcy, Barry Donnelly, Sean Smyth, Conor Columb, Aaron Smyth, Auley Thomas, Jeff Niee, Paul Finnegan, Jack Patton, Sean Conboy, Lorcan Reilly, Kaelum Gill, Joe Finnegan, Darren Walsh, Dylan McCabe, Joe Reilly, Ronan Cooney, Adam Glennon, Stephen Sheridan, Rory McEvoy, Zach Tunstead, Evan McKeon, Caelum McGee, Doyin Sotunbo, Fayo Badejo, Nathan Maher, Aaron Conboy, Callum Brough.