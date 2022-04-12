Lovely tribute to Drumlish's late Danny McGee as cup presented to Longford schoolboys league

A Cup commemorating talented Drumlish sportsman, the late Danny McGee, was recently presented to the Longford & District schoolboys soccer league.
Danny's parents, Don and Colleen McGee, presented the Danny McGee Cup to the Longford League chairperson Colm Egan.
The Danny McGee Cup will be awarded to the U14 Major League winners.
The late Danny McGee played with Gaels United from U8 up to U16. Danny captained Longford at the Kennedy Cup in 2011.
John Hayes (Irish Hereford Prime Ambassador), Larry Fleming (Hooves 4 Hospice), Michael Cleary (Irish Hereford Prime) and Gerry Fagan (Hooves 4 Hospice) Picture: Jeff Harvey
Staff members at Longford’s Further Education and Training Centre have raised €2,500 for the ongoing humanitarian effort in Ukraine.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.