Longford school secures their passage to a second final appearance 

The Lanesboro Community College Senior Boys Gaelic football team
Over the past two weeks, Lanesboro Community College Senior Boys Gaelic football team have recorded back-to-back emphatic wins in the North Leinster D1 Shield competition against Ardscoil Phadraig (5-12 to 1-04) and Castlepollard Community College (4-16 to 1-07), to reach their second final of this school year.
They previously booked their place in the North Leinster D2 Cup final against Coláiste Cill Dara, which takes place on Thursday, January 27 in St Loman's GAA.
The management team of Mr O'Dwyer, Mr Donnelly, Mr Mulvey, Mr Heery & Joe Rooney are very proud of the performances to date and the work ethic the entire panel of players have shown.
However, joint captains Michael Salami and Jason Glancy need a special mention for how they have led the team, showing maturity beyond their years.
Defenders Dáire Cox, Conor Lyons, Ryan Beirne and Patrick Lane have been immense, while the forwards have all chipped in and helped to keep the scoreboards ticking over nicely.
Eimhín Farrell, Jimmy Farrell, Cillian Cox, Shane Kilian, Matthew Heneghan, Joey Trimble and Christian Donlon have all excelled.
Best wishes to the panel in the upcoming finals from all the Lanesboro CC community!
