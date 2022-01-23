Former Offaly star unveiled as part of new management with Longford club

Former Offaly and Rhode footballer Paschal Kellaghan is to link up with Westmeath native Ian Bradley to form a new management at the helm of Clonguish in Longford.

Clonguish announced the news of the appointment earlier this afternoon. The club indicated that they also hope to appoint an internal selector to work with the Kellaghan and Bradley.

Clonguish have been Longford senior football champions on twelve occasions, with the last of those titles coming in 2009.

Kellaghan has a wealth of experience in playing and management terms at all levels. Most recently he was manager of Summerhill GFC in Meath and also worked in Jack Cooney's Westmeath backroom team.

He managed Rhode to back to back senior club championships in Offaly. He has also managed Ballinabrackey in Meath and Monasterevin in Kildare to Leinster club titles. He previously worked with Tipperary seniors and also managed the Offaly U21 side.

Ian Bradley has managed at club level in his native county, most recently Rosemount. He also previously managed his county’s minor and U-16 teams.