GAA: Roadmap for 2021 season set to be confirmed

GAA clubs, players and supporters will today be anxiously awaiting news from Croke Park with reports that the organisation is expected to reveal its roadmap for the 2021 season either today or tomorrow.

The GAA’s Covid-19 advisory group, Central Competitions Control Committee and Management Committee are all involved in the formalisation process.

It’s expected that the new inter-county season will get things up and running and the 2021 Allianz Leagues in both football and hurling could commence in early May.

It has already been confirmed that the 2021 Lidl Ladies National Football League will get underway on May 23.

Inter-county teams across football and hurling can return to train from Monday, April 19 with players under the age of 18 allowed back for non-contact training from a week later, April 26.

A formal schedule of fixtures is set to be ratified by the GAA today or tomorrow once county committees have been consulted.