Success for Colehill trainer Paul Flynn at Dundalk

Longford trainer Paul Flynn gave top jockey Billy Lee a second winner at Dundalk on Friday night as Sheberghan scored a narrow success in the 10f handicap.

Sent off at odds of 9/2, the five-year-old got up late on to win for the popular Colehill trainer.

Lee had earlier scored on the Conor O'Dwyer-trained Jon Ess, a 9/2 favourite, and of his winner, Flynn commented, “We fancied him as he had a good run here last time.

“Billy said he didn’t quite stay the last day and this trip is perfect for him. He had a little problem with his feet after the last run and hopefully he might come on again for that.

“He’ll come back here for one more and will go hurdling as well.”

Summer Student Internship Programme

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) have launched their 2020 summer student internship programme which returns for its seventh year.

There are a number of paid placements available, commencing in June 2020 and running for 12 weeks throughout the summer to the end of August.

The programme is open to all Third Level students in any college year of any course.

Students will benefit from mentoring by experienced professionals which will allow them to develop their practical skills in a fast-paced environment while gaining valuable experience of the work which goes on behind the scenes in the Irish racing and breeding industry.

HRI Education and Training Manager, Grainne Murphy, said: “The student internship programme plays a key role in the strategic aim of HRI to attract new entrants into the thoroughbred racing and breeding industry.

“We hope that, for the successful applicants, this is the just first step to a fulfilling and rewarding career within this great industry.”

Further details at www.workinracing.ie /internships. Closing date for applications is March 20.