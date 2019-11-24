Longford's sporting stars set for civic reception

St Mel’s College will be the venue on Friday, December 6 at 7pm for a Civic Reception to recognise the sporting achievements of Longford individuals and teams.

Among those to be honoured on the evening will be:

Darragh Greene, National swimming Champion;

Longford Ladies U16 and U18 All-Ireland winning teams;

Longford Slashers U14 Hurling Féile na nGael winners;

Clonguish Óg U14 Boys Féile Peil na nÓg winners;

Clonguish Óg U14 Girls Féile Peil na nÓg winners;

Michael Nugent Irish Youth Boxing Champion;

Clonbroney U18 All-Ireland GAA Rounders Champions;

Longford Athletic Club.

The winners of the 2019 Longford County Council Sports Bursaries will also be announced at the reception.

All guests are requested to be seated no later than 6.50pm and refreshments will be provided.