All Longford golf fans rooting for Shane Lowry today as he bids to create history at Royal Portrush

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

All Longford golf fans rooting for Shane Lowry today as he bids to create history at Royal Portrush

All Longford golf fans rooting for Shane Lowry today as he bids to create history at Royal Portrush

Golf fans across the island are cheering on Shane Lowry today as he bids to create history at Royal Portrush.

The Offaly man takes a four shot lead into the final round of the British Open at the Antrim course.

Lowry has been on fire all week at the testing course and is now just eighteen holes away from his first major win.

He has big names such as Spieth, Koepka, Rose, Fleetwood and Holmes in the chasing pack but but his form suggests he can hold off their challenge.

All his fans in Longford wish him well in his pursuit of the Claret Jug.

Go Shane!

Also read: Darragh Greene smashes Irish record and secures Olympic qualification time at FINA World Championships in South Korea

Also read: Longford SFC: Abbeylara snatch victory against Mostrim with Crawford goal in stoppage time