All Longford golf fans rooting for Shane Lowry today as he bids to create history at Royal Portrush

Golf fans across the island are cheering on Shane Lowry today as he bids to create history at Royal Portrush.

A special moment for @ShaneLowryGolf



He sets the low 54-hole record at The Open Championship.

The Offaly man takes a four shot lead into the final round of the British Open at the Antrim course.

Shane Lowry leads #TheOpen by FOUR shots on 16 under after an amazing third day!



Nine birdies

Nine pars

6⃣3⃣ Course record

1⃣9⃣7⃣ Lowest 54-hole score in Open history

Amazing shots like this...

Lowry has been on fire all week at the testing course and is now just eighteen holes away from his first major win.

What a lift this man has given us all.......tomorrow Clara and the nation holds its breath !

He has big names such as Spieth, Koepka, Rose, Fleetwood and Holmes in the chasing pack but but his form suggests he can hold off their challenge.

Very pleased, very happy for @ShaneLowryGolf! Tomorrow will be a big day for him. He's been in this position once before, with a 4-shot lead at Oakmont in 2016 @usopengolf (final-round 76 to finish 2nd), and hopefully he learned from his mistakes there. I wish him well!@TheOpen — Jack Nicklaus

All his fans in Longford wish him well in his pursuit of the Claret Jug.

Go Shane!

