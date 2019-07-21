All Longford golf fans rooting for Shane Lowry today as he bids to create history at Royal Portrush
Golf fans across the island are cheering on Shane Lowry today as he bids to create history at Royal Portrush.
A special moment for @ShaneLowryGolf— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 20, 2019
He sets the low 54-hole record at The Open Championship. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/4BWyC9Lz7J
The Offaly man takes a four shot lead into the final round of the British Open at the Antrim course.
Shane Lowry leads #TheOpen by FOUR shots on 16 under after an amazing third day!— Sporting Life (@SportingLife) July 20, 2019
Nine birdies
Nine pars
6⃣3⃣ Course record
1⃣9⃣7⃣ Lowest 54-hole score in Open history
Amazing shots like this...pic.twitter.com/XS1pDFpFoq
Lowry has been on fire all week at the testing course and is now just eighteen holes away from his first major win.
What a lift this man has given us all.......tomorrow Clara and the nation holds its breath ! pic.twitter.com/WmJx0D4DNG— Barry Cowen (@CowenBarry) July 20, 2019
He has big names such as Spieth, Koepka, Rose, Fleetwood and Holmes in the chasing pack but but his form suggests he can hold off their challenge.
Very pleased, very happy for @ShaneLowryGolf! Tomorrow will be a big day for him. He's been in this position once before, with a 4-shot lead at Oakmont in 2016 @usopengolf (final-round 76 to finish 2nd), and hopefully he learned from his mistakes there. I wish him well!@TheOpen— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 20, 2019
All his fans in Longford wish him well in his pursuit of the Claret Jug.
Go Shane!
3rd Round - British Open Fundraiser update:— Co. Longford Golf Club (@colongfordgc) July 20, 2019
Extremely tight and exciting at top of Leader Board after Round 3 with Martin McGowan and Gerry Penrose hiding a two-shot lead on the field. The full list of entries is now on the website: https://t.co/KcP6BmfXIX pic.twitter.com/ExL3PzEFYc
